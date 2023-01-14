I encourage everyone to vote for Susan Betcher for county commissioner in the February special election. As a mental health social worker, I have worked professionally with Sue in her role as a psychiatrist for over 20 years.
My clients have told me that they appreciated her ability to listen, make thoughtful decisions and to explore a variety of solutions. These attributes are also needed as a county commissioner.
Please vote for Sue.
