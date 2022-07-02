It's time to send a proven fighter to the Minnesota House, and that is why I’m voting for Jesse Johnson in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 9.
Not only has Jesse had a distinguished military career serving in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, but he’s one of our own, born and raised in Cannon Falls.
As soon as his military career ended, he came back to raise his family here in Cannon Falls. Being raised in rural Goodhue County, Jesse experienced his grandparents and parents building and running their own small businesses as well as being engaged in farming. Jesse Johnson knows the importance of both to our communities.
I’ve known Jesse my whole life and I can tell you right now, he’s going to do what’s right for us and our communities. He’ll fight for parental rights in the school, promote small businesses, lowering taxes and fighting for the farmers who are trying to make ends meet.
Let’s send a fighter to St. Paul by voting for Jesse Johnson in this upcoming primary election on Aug. 9.
