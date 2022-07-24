Vicki Jo Lambert is one of the most concerned, caring and compassionate people I have ever met. I have known Vicki for over 15 years, and walked with her through happy as well as troubled times. So I feel I know her very well.
When I found out that she is running for the Ward 4 City Council seat, I rejoiced. Vicki is well educated, knowledgeable, and articulate. She is not afraid to speak out , especially on issues that can be controversial. And she would not speak out just to hear herself talk, but she would first be sure that she is able to fully understand and able to discuss the situation equitably.
Vicki also has the ability to be quiet and listen, ask questions, and fully absorb all that the speaker is saying. That is an incredible gift. And she uses it wisely.
Vicki will make an outstanding representative for Ward 4, as well as everyone in Red Wing. Vote the primary on Aug. 9 for a Council member who will care and understand. Vicki Lambert for City Council.
