I am an advocate for environmental sustainability in our town. As a young person of Red Wing, I am increasingly concerned over the devolving state of climate change.
Recycling, picking up litter and planting trees are all important on an individual level, but the actions that have the biggest consequences are committed by corporations and permitted by politicians. (The top 100 corporations are responsible for 71% of greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.)
Politicians have the power to prevent mass pollution caused by corporations and stop the unsustainable reliance on fossil fuels. Luckily, we have power over who goes into office. I encourage readers to support politicians that not only vote for sustainability efforts, but understand the urgency with which we must act.
By registering and voting for candidates who will move us to sustainability, we can make a better future.
—Molly Bradley, Red Wing High School
Thank you to educators
Since March of 2020, Red Wing Public Schools have faced many challenges. On behalf of the Coalition for Strong Schools, I want to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and tremendous flexibility the staff displayed.
Food service provided breakfast and lunch off site to every child in our community from preschool to grade 12 during the school year and through the summers. Thank you.
Our bus company transported meals all over the community. They are the first people to greet our kids each morning and the last people to wish them a good night at the end of the day. Thank you bus drivers.
Districtwide office staff have dealt with increased calls and responsibilities. Thank you for your patience with staff and parents during the changing landscape of the pandemic.
Thank you, school nurses who saw an uptick in student visitors and for adding contact tracing and mitigation to your workloads. You did an excellent job keeping up with changing CDC guidelines for COVID safety.
Thanks to the custodians and buildings and grounds staff. They faced increased cleaning protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID. In addition to their summer projects, they’ll move staff again as we return to elementary grade level centers and a middle school.
Thank you, paraprofessionals. They faced ever-changing job responsibilities. They delivered meals and worked at Kids Junction providing academic support during distance learning.
Thanks to our administrators and school board members for keeping their eyes on the greatest good and safety of our children, making difficult decisions with grace and patience. They did what was necessary to provide the best education for all students.
Thank you, teachers. You moved your classrooms and adapted your curriculum. You connected with kids who struggled to get to school on a screen and met with them outside of school time to make sure learning was not lost. Every day you made sure that anywhere you were teaching your students felt safe.
For these and other small unseen acts, The Coalition for Strong Schools says a heartfelt thank you.
—Terese Bjornstad, Red Wing
Need to plan for floods
A dozen citizens discussed Mayor Wilson's column (Republican Eagle, April 16-17) after listening to Dr. Mark Seeley, scientist and expert on Minnesota’s historical weather history, discuss climate change in our own backyards last Tuesday.
Mayor Wilson paraphrased a reader's comment on flooding:“We cannot plan completely for the unknown future of climate change. IMO, no major reconstruction should be attempted to prevent something that is unpredictable.”
Dr. Mark Seeley, whose voice on Minnesota Public Radio has enriched many Friday morning commutes, has a few facts for Mayor Wilson.
The historical record shows that over the last 20 years, Red Wing is wetter and is having more intense rain events (over 2 inches).
The trend lines of the historical data show that the pace of these changes (exceeding normal variability) is accelerating.The expert staff who advise the mayor and City Council undoubtedly rely on the NOAA Atlas14 MN precipitation frequency estimates that were last revised in 2017 due to this change.
Dr. Seeley thinks it will need to be revised again within 10 years.
To ignore these facts in project planning is negligent. We plan for an unknown future when we do safety drills at Prairie Island nuclear plant; we plan for an unknown future when we fund police and fire-training exercises.
When it comes to infrastructure and climate change driven flood mitigation, we are wasting money if we don’t plan for it and then have to fix it later.
—Peggy Decker, League of Women Voters Red Wing; Anne Wildenborg, Red Wing Citizens Climate Lobby
