I ran for City Council with the goal of listening to as many voters as possible.
I want everyone to know I got your message about safe neighborhoods, a strong local economy and low taxes.
I understand you want a government that works together and works for everyone. I will bring a constructive approach and work for:
No tax increase in 2023 to help families fight inflation.
Incentives to invest in Red Wing that will fill our last remaining storefronts and bring other new business to increase our tax base and lower taxes.
New housing that renovates existing buildings, and I will look for incentives to attract new development.
I will build on our Public Safety progress by ensuring our professional police and firefighters have any new equipment or training needed to meet today’s challenges.
Increase fun, low-cost activities for families.
Most importantly, I will keep listening. This election is unique because the winner will take office at the next City Council meeting. My service on the Red Wing Charter and Sustainability commissions has given me an understanding of city government that will benefit Ward 2 residents from my first day in office. I need your vote next Tuesday, Aug. 9, to bring your voices, and your choices, to City Hall. I would be honored to serve.
Please call me at: 651-214-8622 or email me at: moakes1567@gmail.com or see my website at winwithmin.com. I am always happy to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.