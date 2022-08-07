We have two very good candidates running in the 20A primary. I have a great deal of respect for anyone in the military and was leaning toward Jesse Johnson, but after a lot of thought, I am going to be voting for Pam Altendorf on Aug. 9.
Both did fairly well in the debate, but it was clear that Pam could handle herself in front of a crowd. Pam shared the video of the debate on her social. A few days later Jesse texted her asking to take it down because he had "concerns about his employer(Cargill)."
As farmers, Cargill controls a lot of what we buy and sell. All of your decisions will be public and scrutinized as a representative, the best interest of your constituents has to be the No. 1 priority, not one of the largest private companies in the world.
The support from the PACs and lobbyists is concerning. They have contributed about $40K so far. Why are these groups picking one Republican over the other? Of course, this financial help doesn't come without strings attached. They will expect a return on their investment at some point.
Jesse's refused to show up at the Lake City Q&A, calling it "political theater" or a "political hit job." If he is the frontrunner, why is he afraid to engage in an appearance with Pam? To me it is reminiscent of Joe Biden campaigning from his basement.
Both the candidates are good people, but it appears to me that Jesse is compromised with the money he has received from the PACs and lobbyists, and his concerns about Cargill.
Pam has proven to be extremely hardworking, smart, willing to stand up for what she believes in, and won't back down from a fight. Pam came naively into this race with nothing but a desire to serve and make a change.
As an underdog, she had to fight every step of the way as compared to Jesse who appeared to have a clear path to the House, being handpicked and groomed by St. Paul leadership well in advance.
