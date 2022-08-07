I was recently asked “what are your top three issues for the upcoming elections?” My response was protecting our Second Amendment Rights, restoring election integrity and reducing the taxes on hard-working Minnesotans as well as elimination of the Social Security tax on seniors.
There is only one candidate on the ballot Aug. 9 who I trust with my top three and that is Pam Altendorf.
Pam is a conceal carry permit holder, has hosted several gun training events at her home and has received an “A” rating from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.
Pam also supports voter ID, which is the only common-sense way to restore election integrity in Minnesota.
As a business owner and mother, Pam knows the importance of balancing a budget and living within our means. As a state representative, she will make sure government understands that too. She supports eliminating the state tax on Social Security income which would be a tremendous help to our seniors.
Republicans, please vote on Aug. 9 for Pam Altendorf. We can trust her to protect our rights, restore confidence in our elections and fight against the tax and spend mentality in St. Paul.
