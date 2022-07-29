I interviewed Pam Altendorf in my home, and she answered every question with depth and insight, learning of volunteering hard for citizens on City Hall efforts, representing parents at school board meetings and spearheading election integrity efforts. Pam is a fighter and has a record of working to hold government accountable to “we the people.”
This primary election voters need to think deeply about the Republican candidates running for House District 20A. Pam’s opponent has sent several mailings persuading support because of his military service. We are extremely grateful to all veterans for their service, does military service automatically qualify for public office?
Tim Walz is a veteran, and most conservatives would agree that he has not made decisions that are good for Minnesotans.
Pam has been fighting for our freedoms regarding city councils, school boards, county boards and also at the state and federal levels. She has been attending town halls, meet and greets, and Q & As.
Why does Jesse not show up and give the voters a chance to connect and talk?
Concerns re: Jesse: Taking special interest money in a House primary election, attaching himself to lobbyists and unions. Pam cannot be bought by powerful entities from St. Paul and is the grassroots candidate for limited government, civil engagement and upholding our constitution.
