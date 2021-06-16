Wards 1 & 2 voters may have heard the group trying to recall City Council failed in an attempt against me. They are trying again. Just so everyone knows, I did not violate the Open Meeting Law, as their new petition states.
Their other allegations, listed on their website and flyer, go from misleading to fiction. There have been no secret meetings. We follow Minnesota law. There are no hidden council agendas, although it is a safe bet a hidden agenda is behind the recall attempt.
There is no outrageous spending. In fact, we cut $250,000 from the 2021 budget. Their story about pedestrian bridge funding is inaccurate. We received over $1.5 million in grants and gifts. It is part of our long-term Riverfront Development Plan, which came directly from citizens and has been planned for a decade. The truth is we kept the levy flat for the last three years.
In “The Federalist Papers,” Alexander Hamilton writes, “Danger more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people, than under the zeal for the firmness and efficiency of government.”
Ask yourself if your values are better represented by the recall group’s negative “us versus them” strategy, or our current approach of strengthening the bonds of our community through mutual respect and cooperation. Then ask those seeking your signature about their plans.
I will defend citizens’ right to recall elected officials and the integrity of local elections by upholding the Red Wing City Charter, which states that recall is allowed only for nonfeasance or malfeasance. No City Council member committed either violation. The recall group went forward with their attempt anyway, so we must now look to our independent judiciary for resolution, adding an unneeded expense to taxpayers.
Whether you choose to sign the new petition against me or not, I will be in your corner. Call me 651-388-1072 or email deanhove@charter.net. The next election is just 18 months away. We are all going to be neighbors for much longer. We have done a lot together. We can do a lot more.
Dean Hove
Red Wing
