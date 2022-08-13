So many local complaints about poor coverage of Red Wing happenings.
Full coverage of sports and obituaries is very nice and complete. Thanks.
A lot of us have subscribed for decades and love and approved of the format. We are not up to par on the digital source.
A local reporter to cover local items would be so welcome.
