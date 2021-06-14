Rep. Barb Haley in her RE column (June 5, 2021) bemoans the lack of productivity within a legislative session she claims was stymied in part by the continuing emergency powers of Gov. Tim Walz. She wants “more transparency” through more shared legislative engagement between all three branches of state government.
The very thought of more power invested in Republican legislators makes me shudder. Does she not recall that a short time ago her Senate colleague Mike Goggin and fellow House Republican Steve Drazkowski joined a Supreme Court brief by the Texas attorney general to invalidate Minnesota’s presidential election outcome? Shall we now grant more power to these Republican legislators who push disproven voter fraud theories and may appear to not know who the legitimately elected president is?
Walz can, I know, be annoying. He talks too much at press conferences and too often repeats himself. I wish he’d just say something once and then shut up. But he has demonstrated repeatedly that he trusts and follows the science on this pandemic heavy year, and relates well with the state scientific community who advises him. And as a bonus, he knows who won the 2020 presidential election and knows, too, the solid integrity of the Minnesota election system.
To my knowledge, Haley has yet to call out her colleagues on their disingenuous efforts to undermine voter integrity in Minnesota. Sharing power with the governor, Representative Haley? No, not until you show the same kind of integrity and call out the disturbing attempts at voter suppression by fellow Republicans who would then be sharing power with you.
Bruce McBeath
Red Wing
