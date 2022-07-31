Our schools are in danger. The candidates running for Minnesota Senate District 20 (Steve Drazkowski) and House 20A (Pam Altendorf) are jointly proposing a law even before they are elected. They call it the Minnesota Education Freedom Act.
From the House and Senate, it gives to the parents of each school age child $6,700 of general tax money to decide how that child will be educated. It covers schooling such as home schooling, private religious schooling and public schooling … all schooling.
Many parents don’t have the necessary background to home school. Many religious institutions don’t have the science expertise.
Some schools cater to one cultural group. Racism flourishes.
Private schools may not be able to properly socialize their students. As we leave over two years of a pandemic, our country recognizes how far children have fallen behind in their education due to home schooling. Private schools and homeschoolers are reluctant to accept students with special needs.
And what about extracurricular activities?
Public school teachers are highly educated in their craft. Many hold master degrees. They teach respect among students. They teach understanding and acceptance. Public schools provide care for students suffering from disabilities like hearing and speech.
Most important, public schools in Minnesota provide an excellent education to succeed in life.
Please consider candidates for our Minnesota offices that oppose any effort to destroy our cherished public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.