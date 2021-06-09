Red Wing School Board members have once again shown that they are shortsighted and lack guts. To close Jefferson Elementary School is arbitrary and capricious, cruel and unusual and a “convenient” scapegoat. It is somewhat like saying that since we are short of money, we are going to have to quit feeding Grandma and her cat.
The district had huge discipline issues when they tried to consolidate before, and all the research indicates that busing young students to an unfamiliar place to be with unfamiliar people is nuts.
Red Wing already has a high suicide rate for young people and adults. How much blood do you want on your hands?
Peter Scherer
Red Wing
