ProAct wishes to honor a longtime community member and employee with a 47-year history of service to people with disabilities in and around Red Wing. The director of ProAct’s site in the city, Sally Ogren began her work at ProAct’s predecessor, Interstate Rehabilitation Center or IRC, after working for what was then the state of Minnesota’s Rehabilitation Services Division.
She was instrumental in developing community living opportunities, Dial-A Ride services and new educational programming and employment opportunities. Ogren also served as a longtime surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, which certifies programs like ours across the country. She brought a level of commitment and dedication to ProAct and is part of a distinguished group of employees, each with more than 30 years of service.
On behalf of ProAct’s Board of Directors, staff, participants, families and community members, we wish her the very best as she spends more time with her husband, Bill, their sons and families.
Judie Foster-Lupkin
Eagan
ProAct President and CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.