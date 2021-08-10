Working in a restaurant poses many challenges, but nothing could have prepared us for the last year with COVID-19. I am incredibly thankful to have been vaccinated to protect myself, staff and customers. The Twin Cities lost too many good restaurants over the past year and a half, and now that restrictions are lifted, we are glad to see customers back at full capacity and create dishes that people love. The COVID-19 vaccines were critical to getting our restaurant industry back up again, and I am thankful how quickly vaccines became widely available.
Yet even with several vaccines out there, there is still a greater need for more research surrounding the coronavirus and its effects, especially on immunocompromised people like my father who has cancer. Many with other underlying conditions are grateful to have been vaccinated, but may still need to be cautious as they look to protect their health.
With new strains like the Delta variant, more research and development into COVID-19 is critical to ensure we can all stay "back to normal."
We are finally turning a corner in our fight against COVID thanks to biopharmaceutical innovation, and our lawmakers must continue to support policies that promote research and innovation in medicine -- especially around coronavirus. It will save lives and ensure we can keep our economy open. Prescription price setting legislation being considered in Washington, D.C., will limit innovation and leave us more vulnerable to future pandemics. Not to mention, the millions of Americans counting on future medical breakthroughs for cancer, rare diseases, and more.
Connor Thompson
New Hope
