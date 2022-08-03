Do you believe in the separation of church and state? Do you believe in science? Do you believe in the world renowned physician Dr. Fauci?
Ever wonder how we got some of our nutty people in our federal government? We weren't paying attention. Greene didn't even have anyone running against her.
We must research the people who run for office and then vote. We currently have a person running for Red Wing City Council member at large and a Goodhue County resident running for Minnesota state representative, both of whom do not apparently believe in separation of church and state at the very least. Please read up. Council candidates are easy to find.
For Minnesota state representative look in 20A. We stop some of this craziness by knowing your candidates. Even at the local level. Because many plan moving up in our political structure until they are the overwhelming majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.