The city has decided to paint a mural on the city-owned building that greets people entering from the new river bridge.
Why will this mural only represent one aspect of our city? Why not be all inclusive?
Let’s have a mural that shows all of the faces of Red Wing or have a mural of the history of Red Wing -- maybe the architecture of our downtown with some of the historic homes. Possibly the manufacturing community could be represented or the shopping that is available. How about the recreation we provide -- trails, golfing, fishing or our sightseeing areas.
We are a rivertown. Let’s highlight the riverfront or the towboats, paddlewheelers, even boating.
Do we as a city want visitors to drive past ADM and see something that says “Hello from stinky, racist Red Wing”? Instead, let’s see something that says welcome to Red Wing, a city of opportunity.
Dane Murphy
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.