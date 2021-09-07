The dictionary defines trumpery as “showy but worthless nonsense,” which makes it the best description for Mayor Mike Wilson’s time in office, as well as the attempt to recall City Council members. Wilson has been a huge disappointment. I have known him for many years and supported his candidacy. I thought he would do a good job.
Where was Wilson’s leadership during Recall City Hall’s fear campaign? He ignored an earlier applicant for the Port Authority in favor of an extremist. After rejection, Wilson’s offering of a second choice from the recall group was a childish “thumb in the eye” to the council.
City Council has been our best defense against the slow-motion coup being carried out against average people. The council has acted with integrity and in the best interest of citizens. Can we say the same for Wilson or the recall group?
The face-saving reason given for dismissal of Recall City Hall’s lawsuit against the city was as insincere as Wilson’s catchphrase “If it’s important to you. it’s important to me.” The likely real reason was the prospect of paying the city’s legal fees. Early estimates indicate over $40,000 taxpayer funds have been wasted on the group’s foolish attempt at revenge for the firing of their friend.
Perhaps a more fitting catchphrase for Wilson comes from the TV show “Family Matters” where character Steve Urkle cluelessly asks: “Did I do that?” after each disaster he creates. Wilson’s apparent support for Recall City Hall facilitated months of needless incivility that left victims (the petition signers) with a hollow sense of being pawns in someone else’s game.
In the absence of mayoral leadership, we must begin the healing process ourselves. It is time to reconnect with our small-town values and remember the importance of mutual respect. Let’s be grateful for our beautiful city and greet our neighbors with a smile.
Joe Blank
Red Wing
