Anderson Center is a treasure
On Saturday, July 24,I had an opportunity to volunteer at the Anderson Center for its 25th anniversary. It was incredibly well attended.
As people came through the gates, comments from many were about passing by many times, but never stopping to discover what’s inside. As people left, just about everyone said they had a wonderful time and were so happy they had stopped. They loved the grounds, the artists’ studios, and music on the lawn.
If you have never visited the Anderson Center, I encourage you to do so. It is an historic and artistic treasure in our own backyard.
Linda Flanders
Red Wing
