The Red Wing City Council, once again, is being asked to consider a special recall election for some colleagues. This time it is for Evan Brown and Erin Buss, based on a recall petition received and authenticated by City Clerk Teri Swanson.
The council is being asked for this election, under legal rules, since the signatures of at least 20% of the constituents living in the districts represented by Mr. Brown and Ms. Buss signify their requests for a recall vote. Their action stems from the belief, promulgated by a recall committee, that as public officials both Brown and Buss participated in wrongdoing by not abiding with public open-meeting laws. Yet, fact-finding reveals this is not true. So where does this situation leave our community?
It is time we heal from a predicament detrimental to serving the people of Red Wing. But first, let us honestly recognize the source of conflict over the past several months: it is projected fear and distrust of elected city leaders, where it is not applicable. Emotions have led to misguided judgments about elected officials. So as a community, we need to reconcile these concerns within our municipal system and know there is no harm being done by council members in Red Wing.
I have had the honor of working with Brown for years when I served on the Red Wing Sustainability Commission. He is dedicated to the residents of our community and to ensuring the resiliency of our precious environment. Also, I know of Buss’ work, too: she not only serves as a council member but as a liaison on "four" of our city's boards. Their integrity is impeccable.
In conclusion, I encourage the City Council, city mayor, and all residents to stand against anger and fear that devolves Red Wing: unite with each other because fear and caring cannot co-exist. Finally, let us foster peace instead of disorder — it makes everything work better. We can do this!
Joan Halgren
Red Wing
