Never in the history of Red Wing have the people been more demonstrative in their support of inclusion and their systemic opposition to racism, discrimination and inequality. The citizens’ actions are evidenced across numerous sectors and domains, extending deeply into the fabric of the community.
On Aug. 6, 2021, City Council adopted a Human Rights Commission recommendation to declare that racism is a public health crisis in Red Wing.
The governance finger of the RWCC pointed at its 16,459 residents and identified them as suffering from the public health disease of racial hatred (racism).
Furthermore, the racist disease had permeated the fabric of the community, rendering its business and institution’s to being “systemically racist.”
Why would a river boat captain or Amtrak high speed rail commission select racist Red Wing as a destination port of call? What new business wants a workforce that’s in racist crisis? What prospective community college student, Mayo Clinic doctor or young professional want to relocate to a community where racism is a public health crisis?
All business, shops and institutions in Red wing have readily visible postings asserting their opposition to racism and discrimination.
Virtually every adult has been introduced to, trained and educated in the destructive nature of racism. Most employee coffee rooms have employee developed mission statements, codes of ethics and value statements denouncing racism and supporting inclusion.
All corporate boards, employees, nonprofits, sub-contractors, labor unions, request-for-proposals, grants-in-aid and contracts, have adopted anti-racism policies, procedures and practices including EEO, FLA, AA, and DEI. Complaint, appeal and grievance processes are supported by civil rights attorneys, legal aid attorneys, hearing officers, appeal referees and ombudsmen; accountability disciplinary actions for violations.
The Goodhue County Board is the Community Public Health Board authority (MS 145A) through which federal, state and public health grant dollars flow. The authority covers all cities in the county. To date, the CPHB does not have the City Council public health crisis identified in their five-year state-approved CPHP (2018-2023) nor the substantive evidence to support the public health crisis claim.
Greg J. Schoener
Red Wing
