I appreciate the lengthy list of public anti-racist declarations offered in Greg Schoener's letter which critiques City Council’s resolution declaring racism as a public health emergency. But like most New Year’s resolutions, declaring good intentions often don’t produce desired results. Our minority voices of Red Wing continue to report numerous nasty experiences.
Over 200 communities in 30 states have declared some form of public health emergency related to racism. Likewise declared by national organizations including: NIH, CDC, BlueCross, and the White House.
The “emergency” is not that racism exists. Rather they point to the well-documented ill-effects racism has on the health of minority community members. Higher incidences of diabetes, kidney disease, coronary heart disease, high-blood pressure, high mortality rate of birth mothers and infants, all resulting in overall shorter life expectancy.
For members of the majority culture, it is easy to surmise these unfavorable numbers are the result of lack of self-care. But when you begin to realize that every waking moment, every minority person is confronted with some form of: disdain, mistrust, suspicion, invisibility, fear, anger or hatred, it is easy to recognize how this everyday onslaught of social/psychological pressure puts a lot of biological stress on the body over the course of one’s lifetime.
And when you study full and true history, and realize that when today’s minority families gather for the holidays, their family stories can include not just the recent angrifing “driving-while-black” traffic stop, or eye-rolling “being-followed-while-shopping” for baby clothes, but also stories of the great-grandfather who was dragged out of the family home and castrated and lynched in front of his wife and children. Or the openly assassinated Native American ancestor -- man, woman or child -- who was shot on sight for a government-paid bounty of up to $200 per dead Indian.
It is our minority’s collective physical and emotional experiences of the past 400 years that make racism a public health emergency. And it will take time -- probably generations -- of conscientious community-wide effort to heal it.
RedHeart RedHeart
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.