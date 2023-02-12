The more aware we have become of the broad scope of responsibilities assigned to the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners, the more convinced we are that Susan Betcher has the qualifications necessary to carry out these responsibilities and to meet whatever challenges arise.
She thoughtfully accepted the request by Paul Drotos that she complete his term when illness prevented him from doing so, and she quickly proved that she would do much more than occupy a chair at the table. She learned as much as she could about what this new position entailed, and she has continued to learn, using her knowledge to work collaboratively with the other board members.
Betcher brings to the board years of professional experience as a physician who understood the need to listen to her patients, and then determine how to provide the best care available. She also has experience in government, having served as a leader on the Wacouta Township Board.
Betcher demonstrates a refreshing commitment to her community, both to the people and to the place. She understands that a thriving community needs people who watch out for one another and who together plan for a future that provides beauty, opportunity, and security for generations to come.
Please join us in voting for Susan Betcher for District 5 county commissioner. Vote early at the Goodhue County Courthouse or on Election Day, Feb. 14, at your polling place:
Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 1 – Holy Family Hall Church of St. Joseph
Red Wing – Ward 3 Precinct 2 – First Covenant Church*
Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 1 – Jordan Towers II
Red Wing – Ward 4 Precinct 2 -- Concordia Lutheran Church
Wacouta Township - Wacouta Town Hall
