Our Social Security System celebrated it’s 86th birthday Aug. 14. It is the bedrock of our retirement security; it lifts more people out of poverty than any other program.
Too many of our masters believe we should defund Social Security. They have easily paid for many of our federal legislators. A senator who is a billionaire has authored specific defund legislation called the TRUST Act.
The wealthy propose we provide for our own retirement … individually. Of course widows and their children should provide their own survivors’ benefits as well. And those disabled we should just forget.
Social Security is of no use to the 1% who are rich which is why they are eager to defund it. If they defund it, it won’t work for the rest of us. They dislike the fact that Social Security is based on the principle of solidarity. Solidarity: caring for others.
Defund Social Security and people will get mad. Then after the wealthy raid what’s left it will be easy for them to convince us to privatize the system and shovel more money into their pockets.
Defund, raid and privatize are not efforts we should agree with.
Bruce Yernberg
Red Wing
