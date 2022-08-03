In response to Mr. Hintz's letter dated July 23, 2022, Administrator Kuhlmann's pay is appropriate. In evaluating salary and performance pay, the City Council is required to consider a number of factors. It is also required by law to act on performance pay at the first meeting after a closed session.
First, public employees are subject to a salary cap by state statute 43A.17. In 2022, that cap limit was $192,144. Administrator Kuhlmann's salary is well below this cap at $161,595.
State law requires each local government to analyze its pay structure for evidence of inequities. The city concluded a pay compensation study in 2021. That study found that with some adjustments, in general employees of the city are compensated in line with pay on a “comparable” basis, as is required. This included the city council administrator's salary.
In comparison to her peers in other nearby regional centers, Administrator Kuhlmann is paid in the top middle of the pack. Administrators in both Faribault and Northfield make over $11,000 more than her, the administrator in Owatonna makes just under $2,000 less than her, and others in Austin, Winona and Albert Lea make between $5,000 and $28,0000 less than her.
When these salaries are compared considering length of service, then those others are paid far more for their time serving than compared to Kuhlmann's 25 years.
While Mr. Hintz may feel that the factors I have mentioned are not important in considering employee performance, the council cannot disregard them. We have paid attention to pay and pay equity as required by law, and have paid our employees appropriately to retain them. I see no actual issues raised by Mr. Hintz in evaluating Administrator Kuhlmann's performance. What I see are vague insinuations of what other officials make in compensation unsupported by facts.
