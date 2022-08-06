We should all pay special attention to our choices in the Aug. 9 election. Be wary of “complainer candidates,” who say taxes and spending are too high but offer no solutions. We should question the character of candidates willing to put our city through months of needless conflict last year.
Any group running together probably has a hidden agenda.
Our current City Council has done a phenomenal job of being transparent and responsive. My neighbors are generally very happy with the Police Department changes. The new pedestrian bridge came in under budget and is so popular that Mayor Mike Wilson tried to take credit for it (Republican Eagle Oct 2-3, 2021).
This council responsibly kept the levy flat during the pandemic, then created an honest 2022 budget that did not hide debt for future generations, as the Goodhue County Board has done in the past.
That budget included only a .07 increase to cover inflation and 2.3% to cover pandemic losses, a phenomenal feat, considering Goodhue County raised our taxes 5% in 2022 just to keep up with inflation.
Let’s look for candidates with a positive agenda who want to work with the other council members. There are people running who share our small-town values and sincerely want to help – not control – us.
Our safe picks for fresh voices with great ideas and honest intentions:
Ward 2 - Min MartinOakes
Ward 4 - Vicki Jo Lambert
At-large - Chad Kono
Together, we are choosing Red Wing’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.