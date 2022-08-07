Minnesota House District 20A candidate, Jesse Johnson, has not been found to speak and debate opposing candidate Pam Altendorf. Johnson’s missing whereabouts has occurred at least three times. Apparently, we district citizens are not important enough for Jesse Johnson’s time.
Candidate Jesse Johnson’s literature states he is a U.S. Army lieutenant commander. Why is he not demonstrating to us these leadership skills at speaking or debate events scheduled with candidate Pam Altendorf?
I ask myself, why would Barb Haley support a military veteran as Jesse Johnson with paid staffers and PAC money. One of the supportive PACs has a board member from Cargill which is Jesse and his wife’s employer.
Could it be Barb Haley is intentionally selecting military veteran candidates because both veterans and civilians appreciate those who have served? Could it be this is a voting bloc of citizens that can be counted on to vote for a candidate just because he is a military veteran?
After my research, I question the Jesse Johnson campaign. I believe candidate Johnson is being used by the St. Paul political elites to retain power for their own benefit and not, “We the People.” My vote on Aug. 9, goes to Pam Altendorf, the only grassroots candidate for House District 20A. I am voting as a U.S. Navy veteran and American Legion member.
