The June 26 edition (and online June 29) had an old photo. This brought memories. From what I can see, looks like the times I was in Boy Scouts and these were canoes we used around July 1954 and 1955. Kind of difficult to view but the last canoe on right, the back kid on the right, looks like myself.
Thanks for the memories.
Andru Peters
Lake City
Boy Scout Troop 48 (1950s)
