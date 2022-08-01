I'm blessed and proud to live here, and I thank God often for this place.
I was shaken from my happy little rural reflections after the disturbing election process of 2020 and realized I needed to take personal responsibility for my own citizenship.
I heard about a grassroots conservative group in Goodhue County called Minnesota Patriots. It was encouraging to connect with others who, like myself, were roused from complacency and wanted to see our communities return to constitutional values.
This growing group met regularly, prayed together and sought to make a positive difference in our towns. These are some of Goodhue County's finest people from all walks of life – farming families, business owners, educators, mothers, fathers, ministers and more.
Last week I heard that a local political group was accusing the MN Patriots of being "radical activists.” Because those words came from people that I had assumed were also politically conservative, it really hurt. It felt like I had just been labeled a "domestic terrorist." This accusation was unfounded – not one specific instance had been cited.
Neighbors, we may not agree with one another but name calling is a juvenile type of bullying that is demeaning and hurtful. Personally I aim to live by the old credo – "In essentials: unity. In non-essentials: diversity. In all things: charity."
God bless small-town America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.