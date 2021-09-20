I am alarmed that Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is being targeted for removal by state Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka.
As Minnesota addresses the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of the delta variant, there are many Minnesotans, especially children, still at risk. Calling for the dismissal of our top public health official during the fight to control the pandemic is both extremely risky and misguided.
Commissioner Malcolm has been a trusted leader throughout the most challenging health crisis in a century. She is a calm and steady voice explaining what we know and what we need to know.
I know Jan Malcolm because we both serve on the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee together. I know her to be a friend of truth, a friend of science, and a friend of every single Minnesotan concerned about public health and positive health outcomes.
Jan Malcolm doesn’t need to be targeted. She should be appreciated. Please let your state representatives know.
Paul Drotos
Red Wing
Goodhue County Commissioner and State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, Executive Committee
