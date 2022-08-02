Pam Altendorf is running for the state house District 20A representative seat.
I have known Pam for over 15 years. She joined my Norwex team and over the last nearly 14 years, I’ve worked side by side with her.
She grew her sales business by working night and day, driving many, many miles and flying out of state, all at her own expense.
Literally thousands of lives have been changed because of Pam’s hard work and commitment to her business with Norwex. She grew her team by working side by side, training and mentoring each of her leaders one on one. Pam puts in the extra time it takes for each of them to be successful. She has grown a team that spans from coast to coast – she has team members in every state and every province in Canada.
I’ve been in senior leader meetings with Pam, and I’ve seen her bring ideas that led to positive changes to the corporate level. She has created training for the company that hundreds of consultants have learned from. She has been very pivotal to the Norwex company. And she does it because she cares about the people.
She’s one of the hardest workers I know, she always shows up, and she will work hard for you in St. Paul representing District 20A in the House of Representatives.
Remember to vote for Pam Altendorf in the Primary August 9th.
