time to start planning for Mississippi Shuffle/Relay for Life 2021.
The past year has brought many challenges and changes to all of us. Through the shutdown, social distancing, virtual everything and more. Now we are starting, cautiously, to move about and discover our new normal. Annual events for nonprofits groups like the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life are navigating new waters to help those affected with cancers.
The 2021 Relay for Life/Mississippi Shuffle will be held 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept 24, at Central Par. The leadership team needs your help in building a fantastic event.
First: we need you to sign up at relayforlife.org. You can participate as an individual or gather friends and family to form a team.
Second: Raise funds. Many tools and tips are available on the website.
Third: Sell luminaria. Bags are sold for $10 each and are available online or from event teams. Bags Come join us Friday, Sept 24, as we commemorate all those battling cancer, mourn those the loss and support survivors by celebrating lives affected by cancer.
Got fun ideas for adding excitement, etc? Come help us with planning. Our next meeting will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Randy's.
Let’s get ready to Relay!
For more information, contact Deb Egan, 651-247-5719; Wanda Berghammer, 651-764-9820; Steve Truttman, 651-301-5777 or me, 651-380-1016.
Mary Nehring
Hastings
