You may have noticed “Kids First” signs popping up around town. A local group called “The Coalition for Strong Schools” is organizing in our community to promote a pro-public education message.
Public education is the foundation of democracy. It is the great equalizer that provides the opportunity for all children to learn and grow into good citizens. Our strength and growth as a community depends on strong public schools.
Our students and staff have been under increased pressure because of the pandemic. As we head into the November election, we want to remind the community to elect school board members who will put kids first in their decision-making.
Choose the candidates who want to serve all students. Members of the School Board must believe and ensure that all students have access to high-quality teachers and safe learning environments.
Learn about your school board candidates and encourage people to vote for candidates who will put kids first. Your vote is important.
Among the organizers are: Terri Cook, Yanelis Jinete, Min Martin Oakes, Heidi Jones, Jessie Nowak and Martha Harris.
