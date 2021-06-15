The current City Council recall effort represents a monumental achievement by Red Wing citizens. Think about it: Democrats, Independents and Republicans all amassed more than 6,000 signatures from more than 2,000 different citizens. From Main Street to Water Street, from East End to Burnside, Red Wing residents are making their voices heard.
Apparently, six of seven council members wish to suppress the peasant uprising and cancel their right to vote in a special recall election. Opposing the very citizens these elected officials report to seems like the typical playbook for the political ruling class. Make no mistake, the summer heat isn't going away anytime soon and neither are the voices of Red Wing citizens.
Paul Kampe
Red Wing
Paul, I am sorry but I don't understand your math when you wrote the following:
"Think about it: Democrats, Independents and Republicans all amassed more than 6,000 signatures from more than 2,000 different citizens." Did you mean households? This is very confusing. Please clarify your intent. Thank you.
