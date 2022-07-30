Don Kliewer is running for the Ward 2 council seat, and he will serve those constituents well.
Don has developed leadership skills during his 17 years as general manager for Q-Media Group which includes KWNG-KCUE Red Wing, KLCH-Lake City and WBHA Wabasha. Having hands-on experience in operating these businesses gives him insight into the challenges faced by other business owners.
As a resident of Fairmont, he served on the Fairmont School Board and initiated a program called Services for Challenging Youth. Don also served on the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce of Directors for six years
He mirrored his Fairmont service by serving the Red Wing Chamber Board for 6 years and as board chair in 2020.
We need more business friendly people on our city council to create a strong tax base. And sensible tax relief for the people of Ward 2 and beyond.
Vote for Don Kliewer on Aug. 9.
