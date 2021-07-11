Now that our new bridge is completed, I believe it is time to honor the history we so proudly hold dear to us and christen our bridge with a Native American symbol of Chief Red Wing and Chief Wa-Ku-Ta, the true fathers of this land.
Jocelyn “Jotsie” Johnson
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.