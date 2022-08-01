District 20A needs Pam Altendorf in the House. I have gotten to know Pam well over the last six months. I asked her a lot of questions before supporting her over her opponent and here is why:
She is passionate about serving people and not her own agenda.
She is very concerned about the direction of the country and our continued loss of freedoms.
She is concerned with what is happening in our schools and was doing something about it even before she decided to run for the house seat.
She will not take PAC money. This means she will not be beholden to anyone but the people she represents.
She is self employed so she has the time to dedicate to this office.
She is kind, respectful, caring, thoughtful and works so well with all people.
She is a great motivator and people love helping her.
However, she is not a pushover and can stand her ground.
She has also read and followed all the rules to run a proper campaign.
As time has passed in her bid for this office, I see her passion for wanting to represent all the people in her district and to help lead Minnesota in the right direction.
She will be a great asset to us all if you go out and vote for her in the primary on Aug. 9. She has the passion and the time to devote to the people of District 20A.
