On Aug. 9, the citizens of Red Wing’s Ward 2 have the opportunity to vote in a special election for a city council representative.
I highly recommend Min MartinOakes, also known as Miss Min, to the many preschool children who were fortunate enough to begin their public education with the wisdom, wit and patience of Miss Min.
Min has spent the last 35-plus years in public education as a teacher and as an administrator. Her experience in education has well prepared her to work within a very tight budget and taught her how to be creative with those dollars.
Min has the qualifications needed to be an effective council member. She has been a relationship builder for all of her professional career. She is most definitely a team player always willing to do whatever she could to complete a project.
And Miss Min knows how to listen, after all, she had years of listening to 3 and 4 year olds telling her their most pressing issues.
Min is already a proven leader. She is the candidate to vote for in the Aug. 9 special election for Ward 2.
