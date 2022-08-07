Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9.
I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.
I still wanted more information, so I watched their debate before the endorsing convention. Pam knew her stuff, Jesse fumbled on nearly every question. I have come to know Pam, I have seen her and her volunteers working hard, so let’s compare the two candidates.
They are both Republicans so they both will lower taxes, both want to give Minnesotans back their money, both support our police, both are Second Amendment supporters, in fact one of Pam’s fundraising events was a conceal and carry class.
Preserving our rural communities, family farms and small businesses – Pam has raised her five kids on their family farm in Goodhue County, is active in 4-H, and she is a successful small business owner that understands the issues facing our communities, because she lives it every day. Jesse and his wife both work for Cargill in administrative positions.
Education – Pam fought for her kids in Goodhue schools and has already suggested a bill that will protect parents’ rights to choose the best education for their children and protects their access to extracurricular activities.
Leadership – while I truly appreciate Jesse’s service to country, I need more than that in St. Paul. His failure to show up at events, his lack of participation in the community prior to announcing his candidacy, his need for outside funding and help in his campaign and just his failure to answer questions is not the leadership I want to send to St. Paul.
In comparison, Pam has rallied hundreds of local volunteers, raised funds with no special interest contributions and has shown up at events. She has proven herself to be the leader I want to represent me in St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.