I want to thank my family and my tireless campaign volunteers. And I want to thank the voters who believe a bright future for Red Wing will come from genuine listening and understanding.
That conversation will provide the foundation for a city government that strives to deliver services for the common good.
I’ll be back at people’s doors soon and continue to engage voters wherever we might meet. I am looking forward to the campaign leading up to the fall election when we can have a conversation about all the things we can accomplish together.
Thanks, Red Wing, for your faith in me.
