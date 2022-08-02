We have an important choice to make by Aug. 9 for Minnesota House District 20A. I urge voters to look at both candidates and compare the qualifications.
I believe that Jesse Johnson is by far the most qualified to represent us in St. Paul. He is a natural born leader, having served in the U.S. Army for 20 years achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. He had the unique opportunity to work with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and serve as a legislative assistant to the chairman.
Jesse grew up in Cannon Falls and after retiring from the military moved back there with his family. He has volunteered and served on various local boards and is the current commander of VFW Post 4452. Jesse is committed to public service and is running for the House seat to be your voice and truly represent the interests of our communities. Whereas, his opponent has aligned herself with a career politician and is focused on political division.
Jesse has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police Officers Association, the Minnesota Chamber and Rep. Barb Haley. He has received the top grade from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus for Minnesota House 20A.
I believe like Jesse does, “Experience and leadership matters, not more noise and division.” Jesse is not an activist, but a true patriot and conservative. He does not lead with emotion but with sound reason and conviction. The choice will be clear to vote for Jesse Johnson for House District 20A on or before Aug. 9.
