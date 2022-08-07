Red Wing Area Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be sponsoring an entry in the River City Days parade on Sunday, Aug. 7, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX.
Title IX was passed in 1972. It states: No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Who benefitted:
Women who are now able to participate fully in sports at all education levels.
Girls who are now able to participate in shop class.
Boys who are now encouraged to take home economics classes and learn life skills.
Women professors who can no longer be denied tenure.
Men who now share the leadership of our education system.
Women who now find themselves leaders in their own life.
AAUW will continue to support this important ruling and continue to support women in their fight for equity across the board. Join us in support of Title IX into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.