Experiencing this pandemic as a young adult has been an eye-opening experience. The virus came at a time when many young adults were supposed to be branching out and beginning their lives, but a necessary time of quarantine derailed those plans. For many of my peers, this experience brought anxiety and mental health struggles.
Thankfully, the vaccines presented a light at the end of the tunnel. After a year of isolation, young adults can step back into the workforce and resume their lives. Without medication innovation, none of this would have been possible.
Having said this, I am concerned about policies that would allow for government price-setting of medications. With the threat of the delta variant looming, now is not the time to loosen our grip on research and development.
COVID-19 serves as a lesson that we always need to be prioritizing medical innovation. I am thankful that the vaccines have provided a solution to the pandemic for the many young adults that have struggled this past year. I hope lawmakers understand the importance of medical innovation and oppose price-setting policies.
Rachel Anderson
Minneapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.