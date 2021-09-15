Many thanks to Greg Schoener for his excellent letter concerning the unsupportable idea that racism is a mental health crisis in Red Wing. As the former director of Human Services for Goodhue County, he knows whereof he speaks. He carefully outlines the many existing safeguards in the laws that prevent any systemic racism in our city and county and the procedures available should it occur. Can anyone tell me what supposedly “systemic racist” laws exist here?
In addition, I am sure you are aware of the many non-governmental organizations, often funded by local foundations and individuals, and churches, which work tirelessly to support any and all in our community who need assistance of any kind, including mental health services. Included are the Family YMCA, which conducts a huge fund drive each year to ensure that no one is without a Y membership and the love and care that one finds there; the CARE clinic, which has grown to include dental as well as medical and mental health services to anyone who does not have adequate health insurance coverage; Project Hope, which advocates for those who have a need and helps them navigate the path to have those needs met; Youth Outreach, which provides mentoring services and living skills instruction to all students who wish to avail themselves of these services.
These are just a few of the many, many organizations of concerned citizens who gladly work to provide kindly assistance to all on an equal basis.
Calling someone racist is a terrible thing. The idea that racism is a mental health crisis in Red Wing is untrue and unsupportable and a slur against all members of our community.
Marilyn Albrecht
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.