The first time I met Jesse Johnson and his wonderful family was in 2017 at a military ceremony in Cannon Falls when he was promoted to lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army. I was so impressed with his humility, his record of accomplishments, and his unwavering commitment to serve our country – and all of the sacrifices it takes to do that.
Since retiring from his distinguished military career, Jesse and his family are back home rooted in his home town of Cannon Falls He’s a leader in the community and serves on multiple boards – CF Youth Athletics, CF Housing Initiative, Goodhue County Historical Society, Cannon Valley Senior Center, and is the active VFW Post Commander.
Jesse has real-world policy experience, having served in the Pentagon as a legislative assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He obtained two master’s Degrees, one in public policy, and his Master’s of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management. He is currently working at Cargill gaining agri-business experience, which is vital to our regional economy. He is now taking his military experience, his impressive education, and his business knowledge to the next level of service: running to be your next state representative.
Having gotten to know him well over the past few years, I fully endorse Jesse. When I asked Jesse why he wanted to run for office, he said, “Since leaving the military, I’ve missed a sense of purpose above self. Serving and helping my nation and my community is just in my blood.” I’ve done this “job” for six years, and I know what it takes to truly serve the district - to be a representative and not a “partisan politician.”
From talking to thousands of people in this district over the past six years, from both sides of the aisle, I know firsthand that our communities don’t want divisiveness or political activism – they want leadership, they want their voices represented with integrity, and they want someone who will focus on getting things done in St. Paul.
I’ve seen and read a lot of unfounded attacks and ridiculous falsehoods from his opponent’s campaign. Don’t fall for negative campaigning.
The good people in District 20A deserve better. There’s a big difference between campaigning and actually legislating, governing and leading. Jesse has the experience, skills and knowledge to be a great legislator, and has already proven himself as a leader in our military. In these times of divisiveness, we need to elect a real public servant, not an activist.
Jesse Johnson is the right person at the right time!
Vote for a candidate who has proven experience, is passionate about his community, and has a strong commitment to serve you – not fuel political division and descent.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Jesse Johnson on Aug. 9. Early voting is also available right now at the County Courthouse in Red Wing.
