I’m Andrea Botchek, and I went to high school with Jesse Johnson. As someone who has known him all of my adult life, he’s the real deal. Jesse and his family could have retired anywhere. Why here in Goodhue County? Because of his principles, his commitment to servant leadership, and his desire make this district one of the best darn places to live in Minnesota, or heck, the country.
Whether it be his military experience, board experience, or his policy work at the Pentagon, Jesse leads by looking at the big picture, not getting caught up in drama and emotion. When you focus on personal relationships like Jesse does, you get real feedback like this “I can see that Jesse has a plan for what he will do in office versus his opponent who just repeats talking points.”
He has received endorsements from Rep. Barb Haley, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and received the top grade from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus in 20A. He’s here to lead not just get in power.
These words below are not mine, but they highlight how important it is to get someone into office who will lead and is not there just to be in power. Jesse is about leadership and inspiration. His opponent is about power and control.
“Someone said something the other day that stuck with me. 'There’s a change of power happening.' This comment made me cringe. There’s a big difference between a ‘change in power’ and a ‘change in leadership’. Power is a form of control over individuals. Leadership is someone who inspires, motivates and creates a vision. One creates a high performance team and organizational excellence. The other one creates dysfunction and a lack of morale. We all know how the latter ends.”
A vote for Jesse is to put service above self.
Thank you Jesse for putting yourself out there and for your family for sharing your gifts with our community. Vote Jesse Johnson for House 20A in the Republican primary —early vote now or on Aug 9th at your polling place.
