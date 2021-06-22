Is racism hiding in plain sight? To ensure that it does not exist in our city government I am requesting the review of the employee manual by the Policy, Practice, Advisory Team.
The employee manual explains topics like the hiring practices, exit interviews, testing bank questions, promotion practices, job title changes, bonuses, pay raises, how references are checked, discipline actions, work conditions, how personnel records are maintained, educational opportunities, ADA compliance, benefits, so on and so forth.
Human resource professionals have a unique opportunity to guide the organizations in finding ways to end bias, discrimination, racism, and creating equity for all.
The Human Resource Department is guardian of all employment practices and can help guide the city toward the recognition that our experiences have given us different perspectives, opinions, and lenses through which we see the world, and that employees have a better work environment when they have a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment to have an open dialog and to learn from one another.
In the end, the Human Resource Department has the responsibility to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into the fabric of our city entity.
To close, I am requesting that the Policy, Practice, Advisory Team review the Human Resource Department’s policies, the employee manual. I would also like all HR policies posted to the Red Wing city website. By doing so you are sending the message that racism, sexism, ageism, who-you-know-ism, and discrimination of any type has no place in Red Wing city government.
Shelley Pohlman
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.