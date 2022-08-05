I want to thank my supporters. It’s a humbling experience hearing the encouragement I have received since I declared my candidacy for the member at-large position on the Red Wing City Council. It’s been enlightening to hear your hopes, ideas, and concerns for our city.
Our citizens agree civility and reason are under threat. Candidates may also agree; however, I suspect we may differ on the reasons for its deterioration. I hope to inspire a community spirit to build a consensus and work to dispense with personal animosity.
So, what’s the choice for voters?
I submit that the choice is leadership. Who best can inspire our citizens to work together for our mutual benefit? Who can listen to the hopes and dreams of all our citizens and then lead a collaborative effort to bring those aspirations to fruition?
The military calls it “esprit de corps” something I learned and taught in military leadership courses as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
I offer this vision: I want all citizens to feel safe, with opportunities to thrive financially and grow in whatever way they choose. I want to increase civic pride and citizen involvement in our local government and service organizations.
I believe we can continue to be a community that is the envy of our state. Without inspirational leadership, reasonable and civil discourse, we can quickly lose what we all hold dear.
I hope to provide that leadership in collaboration with the other elected leaders. If that’s an aspirational quality you would like to see the city council members bring to the table, I need your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.