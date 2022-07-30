We are writing in strong support of Ralph Rauterkus for Red Wing City Council. Ralph is a serious person who has already demonstrated his many talents throughout his long career of public service to the city of Red Wing.
He has served on the Red Wing Port Authority and City Council, at every step demonstrating his strong attention to detail, his capacity for holding people and institutions accountable, and his unwillingness to get drawn into the drama that often whips up local government.
We all served with Ralph during his first stint as council member. He came on board right when the bottom fell out of the economy, and the council had to make immediate and dramatic cuts to the budget.
Ralph, using his trademark ability to get to the heart of the issue, asked the right questions and made decisions based on the numbers and needs of the entire community.
We didn't always all agree on every subject – in fact we often didn't. But Ralph doesn't hold grudges and doesn't take things personally. He argued his positions, listened thoughtfully to all sides, made a decision and moved on. We could use his calm and steady approach once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.