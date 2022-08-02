I would like to urge everyone to please vote in our primary election, and to cast your vote for the person most qualified … Jesse Johnson.
It is rare to have a candidate with the qualifications he displays:
A decorated Army veteran who served his country for over 20 years.
A person who worked with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon as a legislative assistant, where he was responsible for building relationships with members of Congress.
A graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, where he studied law enforcement and was named a distinguished military graduate in the top 10% of ROTC cadets from across the nation.
Jesse has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato, master’s of Public Policy from Georgetown University and a master’s of business administration (MBA) from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
After his military career, he returned to his hometown of Cannon Falls to raise his family and continue to serve. Jesse has been active with the VFW, serving as the current post commander, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and a board member for the Goodhue County Historical Society, Cannon Falls Senior Center, John Burch Park and the Cannon Falls Housing Initiative.
Jesse Johnson has the passion to serve and will represent us well in St. Paul.
I’ve known Jesse his entire life and can assure you he is a man of honesty and integrity. He is the only candidate with legislative experience, the only candidate who has served in the military, and Jesse does not need to campaign side by side with a career politician, as he stands on his own accomplishments.
Others have noticed his qualifications. He is endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Rep. Barb Haley, and received the top grade from the Minnesota Gun Owners.
Let’s help Jesse Johnson continue to serve by sending him to St. Paul to be our representative for District 20A. He will fight for us.
Early voting is now open with the primary election on Aug. 9. Please cast your vote for Jesse Johnson.
